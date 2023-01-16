Monday forecast: Rain showers continue due to 3 weather systems

MANILA: Rains will continue to prevail over some areas in the country on Monday due to the prevailing three weather systems.

A low pressure area (LPA) and the shear line will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Mimaropa and Calabarzon.

Rains will also prevail over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan and Apayao due to the northeast monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

These areas may experience flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains, PAGASA added.

Light rains also caused by the northeast monsoon will prevail over the Ilocos Region, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the LPA last tracked 180 km. east of Butuan City, Agusan del Norte is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone.

Strong winds and rough seas will prevail over Northern Luzon, and moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas over the rest of Luzon and the Visayas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said

Source: Philippines News Agency