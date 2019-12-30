Mom says NPA dragged rebel son to his grave

The grieving mother of a New People's Army (NPA) rebel who died of illness in Luzon last year blamed the New People's Army (NPA) for his son's death.

Gibira sa mga NPA ang akong anak sa iyang lubnganan (The NPA dragged my son to his grave), Erlinda Limit Cabatchete, Junjun's mother, yelled in tears upon the arrival of his son's remains at their home in Barangay Punta here at around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Bertoldo Cabatchete Jr., fondly called "Junjun" by his kin and known as alias L J in the NPA, died of pneumonia and abandoned by his comrades in the hinterlands of Carranglan, Nueva Ecija last year, the military said based on the accounts of a rebel returnee who knew Cabatchete.

Based on the accounts, the military exhumed Cabatchete's remains sometime this month and had them airlifted on Sunday from Villamor Air Base to Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental.

A SON IS HOME. Relatives and soldiers carry the metal box containing the remains of Bertoldo Cabatchete, Jr. the NPA member who died of pneumonia and was buried in a knee-deep grave last year in the hinterlands of Carranglan, Nueva Ecija. Cabatchete's remains arrived on Sunday afternoon, December 29 in their home in Punta, Nasipit, Agusan del Norte. (PNA photo by Alexander Lopez)

Junjun, who would have turned 30 next year, is the youngest of nine children. He was born on July 14, 1990.

Erlinda, a widow, was joined by Punta Barangay Captain Rosario Campo in Laguindingan Airport in claiming the remains of her son.

She is in great pain. She never expected this would happen to her son, Campo told the Philippine News Agency on Sunday.

Erlinda vented out her sorrow and anger when the remains of Junjun arrived home and reunited with his siblings, stepfather, relatives, and friends.

In 2016, Junjun left Nasipit town for Manila to look for a job. Erlinda said she was not aware that Junjun was recruited by the NPA.

Junjun's brother, Roberto, earlier told PNA that he had work in catering services in Manila then left after several months and transferred to a cement factory in Antipolo.

Junjun and Roberto stayed in the same boarding house in Antipolo City at that time. Roberto was working in a subdivision that was under construction in Cainta, Rizal.

Roberto said Junjun decided not to return home in 2018, and instead headed to Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija, where he claimed to have been offered a higher-paying job.

But he did not give any details as to what job he would take in Nueva Ecija, nor the name of the company or employers.

That was the last time Roberto and Junjun saw each other.

Erlinda said it was clear that his son was lured by the rebels into joining the NPA through deceptive means.

Wala silay (NPA) kalooy sir, ilang gidaut ang kaugmaon sa akong anak (They (NPA) have no mercy, they destroyed the future of my son, she added.

Deceived

Army's 23rd Infantry Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Francisco L. Molina Jr., said Junjun was likely already brainwashed and recruited by the NPA in the region before he went to Manila.

Molina, together with 23IB civil-military operations Officer, 1Lt. Roel Maglalang, joined the family of Junjun on Sunday in bringing his remains home.

Nasipit and nearby towns in Agusan del Norte are under the operational jurisdiction of the 23rd IB.

He was deceived for believing he would be given enough support when he fell sick. The needed assistance did not arrive and his sickness severed that caused his death, Molina said.

Molina said the "ugly thing" with the NPA "is that they're only good to a person as long as they can utilize him or her".

We've already heard lots of instances here in the region where they (NPA) leave their wounded or dead comrades after armed engagements. The Army usually provide immediate medical treatment to wounded NPA members before sending them to hospitals, he said.

He added that dead NPA members recovered by the Army are properly turned over to their family members.

Buenaventura Aguilar, Junjun's stepfather, also broke down in tears when shown pictures of the actual exhumation of the rebel's remains.

I want them (NPA) all burned," he .said

Aguilar also expressed his appreciation to the Army for bringing home his stepson.

'BURN THEM ALL'. Buenaventura Aguilar, stepfather of Bertoldo Cabatchete, Jr. breaks down in tears after 23IB commander Lt. Col. Francisco L. Molina, Jr. showed him pictures of the exhumation of Junjun's remains in the hinterlands of Carranglan, Nueva Ecija. Aguilar said he wants NPAs burned for the crimes they have done to the youths and to his stepson, Junjun. (PNA photo by Alexander Lopez)

The Army did not mind the fact that Junjun was part of terrorists who want to destroy our government, he said.

Protect the youth

Nasipit town Mayor Enrico Corvera was present when the remains of Junjun arrived in Barangay Punta on Sunday. We are intensifying our advocacy to guard our youth against the recruitment of the NPA, Corvera told PNA in an interview.

Corvera also urged the youth in his area to be alert and not to be swayed by the promises of NPA recruiters.

The parents of this child who went home dead were not aware that he was already recruited by the NPA to fight the government, Corvera said.

The mayor added that the local government is also working with school authorities to make members of Parents and Teachers Associations (PTAs) aware of the recruitment of the NPA.

Barangay Captain Campo also told PNA that her administration will work with 23IB to make the residents aware of the tactics being used by the NPA to recruit members, especially the youth.

The case of Junjun is a lesson for us. I, as the barangay captain here, was not aware that this guy was already recruited by the NPA, she said.

Molina said the Army has been working with various stakeholders in their area of jurisdiction to counter the recruitment of the NPA.

He also welcomed the plan of Campo on a series of assemblies they will conduct starting next year and pledged full support to such initiative.

Source: Philippines News Agency