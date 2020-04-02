Mom of Lionair plane crash victim wants son’s remains home

The mother of a coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) front-liner who died in a plane crash on Sunday evening at the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is asking authorities to send home the remains of her son, Jael Edmark Agravante, instead of cremating it.

Jocelyn, the mother of Lionair flight mechanic, told reporters that the remains of her son had been subjected to autopsy but there was no word yet if these will be sent home in a casket or will be cremated before sending the remains to his family in Buldon, Maguindanao.

In a phone interview Wednesday, the mother said the family is “willing to wait” when normalcy returns after the coronavirus diseases 2019 (Covid-19) onslaught as long as his son is not cremated.”

Bring him home, please do not cremate my son, even if he is charred already, send him home please,” the mother appealed to the government.

Edmark, 23, was among the eight people on board a Lionair plane bound for Japan that exploded taking off at the NAIA on March 29.

Jocelyn said her son, who works as a flight mechanic (not as trainee-pilot as earlier reported) became a regular employee in February.

Hours before the incident, she said her son had sent her a message via his social media account telling that he and his companions were Japan-bound.

“My son even gave me a ring recently,” the mother said.

Mayor Abolais Manalao of Buldon, Maguindanao paid the Agravante family a visit and has extended financial assistance.

