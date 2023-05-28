MOHE, MOE TO ADDRESS GLUT OF GRADUATE TEACHERS

The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) will work closely with the Ministry of Education (MOE) in order to address the issue of glut of graduate teachers in the country.

“It is very important for us to know the projections (of the needed teachers) that can only be provided by the MOE in our effort to address this issue.

“With so many students taking teaching courses, we should see that teachers are needed not only in government schools but also in private schools and to work abroad,” he told reporters after attending the Universiti Malaysia Terengganu Semarak Komuniti Kota Tinggi programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sedili Besar here today.

He said this in response to National Union of Teaching Profession president Aminuddin Awang’s statement on the glut of graduate teachers in the market.

The Kota Tinggi MP also said that he had asked Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris to pay extra attention to producing teachers for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) education centres.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency