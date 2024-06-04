MOHD ALI GRATEFUL TO HIS MAJESTY SULTAN IBRAHIM FOR SECOND TERM APPOINTMENT

MELAKA, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam today expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia for the honour of serving as the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka for a second term. "I also extend my appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for his support in securing approval from His Majesty, for my reappointment as the 7th Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka," he said at the oath-taking ceremony held at the Balai Istiadat, Kompleks Seri Negeri here today. Mohd Ali also expressed his gratitude to Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh. On May 28, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, presented the instrument of appointment to Mohd Ali as the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Melaka for the second term, effective June 4, 2024. Earlier today, Mohd Ali was sworn in for his second term as the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka, witnessed by Melaka High Court judge Datuk Anselm Charles Fernandis and state financial officer Datuk Salhah Salleh, who acted as the state secretary. Looking back on his appointment on June 5, 2020, Mohd Ali noted the emergence of various challenges and uncertainties, notably the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly affected societal lifestyles and the economies of both the nation and the world. However, he said the measures taken by the government safeguarded the economy and benefited the people. "In 2021, Melaka's economy rebounded, with a growth of 2.1 per cent compared to a decline of 5.9 per cent in 2020. Currently, the state's gross domestic product (GDP) is showing a growth of 8.6 per cent. "The government's effective response to the global crisis led to a quick economic recovery," he said. Mohd Ali also commended the state government for attracting a total of RM6 billion in direct foreign and domestic investments in 2023. "I'm aware that the Melaka Industrial Booster initiative has been launched, making it easier for investors by speeding up the approval process for development plans from 180 days to just 30 days at the local authority level . "I also hope that new industrial areas will have complete infrastructure to attract more investors to choose Melaka as their top investment spot," he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency