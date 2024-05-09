Latest News

MOH TO ISSUE STATEMENT ON ASTRAZENECA VACCINE SOON

KUALA LUMPUR, The Ministry of Health (MOH) will issue a statement regarding the COVID-19 vaccine produced by British-Swedish biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca soon, said Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad. "MOH will release a statement regarding AstraZeneca soon," he told reporters at the Clinical Research Malaysia (CRM) Trial Connect 2024 conference here today. He was reported as saying that the ministry will seek clarification from the company in relation to the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine as reported by the international media recently. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

