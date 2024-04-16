MOH SETS UP COMMITTEE TO DRAFT MECHANISM TO REDEVELOP HEALTH CLINICS IN SARAWAK – ABANG JOHARI

KUCHING, The Health Ministry (MOH) has set up a committee to draft a mechanism to redevelop health clinics in Sarawak, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said. He said he was informed of the matter during an informal discussion with Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni yesterday, adding that the Sarawak government will come out with the allocations to cover the redevelopment costs first under this mechanism to speed up the implementation. 'We have a reimbursement mechanism with the central government. We have a committee at the officers' level that will manage it. I think that we will begin at the end of this month,' he told reporters here today. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced in March 30 that Sarawak was the first state to provide initial financing of a federal project in the state to speed up implementation and that under this new method, the federal government would repay the state government for the total costs at a later date. The method was agreed upon to a llow the Sarawak government to begin projects faster and at lower costs, he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency