MOH REVIEWS PRACTICES TO ALLEVIATE WORKLOAD BURDEN ON HOSPITAL STAFF

PUTRAJAYA, The Ministry of Health (MOH) is currently reviewing existing practices, including excessively prolonged on-call duties, to relieve workload burdens and address extreme fatigue among frontline hospital staff. Minister Datuk Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry is also implementing additional measures to tackle current challenges which include optimising patient distribution by utilising cluster hospitals, fostering public-private partnerships for sourcing activities and reallocating staff to departments experiencing higher demand. "In addition, MOH has extended the operating hours of health clinics to alleviate the pressure on hospitals. Furthermore, it is identifying workforce gaps through a supply and demand survey, in collaboration with the World Bank." "Nevertheless, while we strive to bolster our human resources, it's crucial to recognise that Malaysia's healthcare resources are limited. Establishing a resilient and sustainable healthcare system demands a comprehensive and enduring financi ng strategy," he said in a satement today. The statement was released in response to a report by a health portal on June 3 concerning the challenges encountered by medical officers in government hospitals, particularly regarding their unpredictable work schedules. He said in line with MOH's shift from treatment-focused to proactive disease prevention, Malaysians are also encouraged to embrace healthier lifestyles. 'This is particularly vital, especially in light of the significant prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) highlighted in the latest National Health and Morbidity Survey. "I urge healthcare professionals at MOH to remain patient during the transformation. Continued understanding and contributions from all are crucial for the success of ongoing positive changes," he said. Dr Dzulkefly added the ministry is committed to addressing these issues seriously, prioritising tailored strategies such as work-life balance and fairer wages. Source: BERNAMA News Agency