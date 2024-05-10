The Ministry of Health (MOH) is conducting a comprehensive study on human resource planning involving doctors, medical specialists and nurses at government health facilities. Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the study aims to ensure that human resources align with public health facilities. "…human resource planning must be superimposed on the development of the facilities, ensuring that they align…we want (health) facilities to be developed together with human resources involving the specialists or the whole team. "For example, a cardiac surgeon in the OT (operating theatre) needs teamwork. Being a specialist is one thing, but scrub nurses are also required," he told reporters at the ceremony to hand over Baling Hospital's new building and Kepala Batas Health Clinic here today. He was asked about the need for over 28,000 medical specialists by 2030 to meet the country's healthcare facility requirements. The move is also to ensure that healthcare facilities could fully operate to provide servi ces to the public, he added. He said the additional building at Baling Hospital would reduce congestion at Kulim Hospital and Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar. The new RM124.7 million building that accommodates nine specialisation areas increases the hospital's bed capacity to 210 beds and has four operating theatres, eight Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and eight Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) beds. Completed on Feb 26, the new building will open its doors to the public on June 10. Meanwhile, the RM31 million Kepala Batas Health Clinic, completed on Feb 29, is to replace the existing health clinic that could no longer accommodate the current need for healthcare services. Source: BERNAMA News Agency