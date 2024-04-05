MOH APPROVES RM1.04 MLN FOR NEW TANGKARASON CLINIC, LIVING QUARTERS IN BELURAN

KOTA KINABALU, The Ministry of Health (MOH) has approved an allocation of RM1.04 million for the construction of a new Tangkarason Health Clinic in Beluran, said Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Arsits Sanna. He said the allocation also included RM50,000 for small repairs of Kampung Tangkarason hall and the Ministry of Health also approved an allocation of RM362,600 for the acquisition of medical assets. 'Following the fire on Feb 14 that razed the clinic building and living quarters of the Tangkarason Health Clinic, the Sabah Health Department had requested an allocation from the Ministry of Health for the construction of a new building. Currently, the health services of the Tangkarason Clinic are temporarily located at the Tangkarason village hall since Feb 19. 'The work process of building the clinic building, repairing Kampung Tangkarason hall and acquiring medical assets is being implemented under the Beluran District Health Office (PKK Beluran) and its implementation will be monitored from time to time,' he said here tonight. In the meantime, he said the Ministry of Health also approved allocations for the purpose of renting rural accommodation as temporary quarters for the clinic's staff. 'The Ministry of Health also confirmed an allocation of RM500,000 for the construction of twin living quarters that will start in 2025,' he said. Dr Arsits said the Sabah State Health Department will continue to monitor health services for the community as well as the welfare of Tangkarason Clinic staff. 'Regarding the issue of insufficient staff at Tangkarason Clinic, the placement of permanent medical officers at the clinic is being worked on for the near future, including a new assistant officer who will join in mid-April,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency