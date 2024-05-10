The Ministry of Education (MOE) stands firm with its decision to announce the results of the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination on May 27. Minister Fadhlina Sidek said she is confident that all candidates would have ample time to prepare and submit their applications to higher education institutions (IPT). In fact, she said she believed the decision would also not affect the teachers' holiday plans because SPM results can also be obtained online. 'So, we will stick to May 27 (as the date for the results announcement) as we have previously announced. 'Our children (candidates) will have ample time to prepare and submit their UPU (Unit Pusat Universiti) online application forms,' she told reporters after opening the Penang HIP Carnival at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Saujana Indah here today. Yesterday, the National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) called on the ministry to consider announcing the SPM results on May 23 instead of 27 as most teachers already have plans in view of the u pcoming school holiday which will begin on May 25. Source: BERNAMA News Agency