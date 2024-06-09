MOE SEEKS FULL REPORT ON CRASH INVOLVING TEACHERS IN ROMPIN – FADHLINA

KEPALA BATAS, The Ministry of Education (MOE) is seeking a full report on a fatal accident involving a bus ferrying teachers and a trailer lorry on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near Bahau junction early today, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek. She said that her ministry is taking all measures to obtain a full report and the cause of the incident, as well as the welfare of the teachers, some of whom are in hospital (now) for treatment and their families. 'On behalf of the MOE, I convey my condolences to the families of the teachers involved in the incident and we are very saddened by the incident,' she told reporters after officiating the Kelab Media Mutiara Pulau Pinang's Family Day at a water theme park in Bertam, here today. Three were killed, including two teachers, and 36 others were injured in the accident involving a bus and a trailer lorry. According to Rompin district police chief DSP Nor Azman Yusof, the bus was ferrying teachers from Sekolah Kebangsaan Jeram Masjid Tanah, Melaka, along with thei r children, to Terengganu to attend a benchmarking programme. Meanwhile, Fahdlina said that the MOE will also send counsellors to the school to provide psychosocial support to fellow teachers and students. Earlier, Fadhlina, in a Facebook post, expressed her condolences to the families of teacher Hasnatul Adila Hasan and the second bus driver who were killed in the crash. 'I pray that all the injured teachers will recover soon and return to being active as usual to carry out their trust as educators of the nation. Several teachers involved in the accident are also reported to receive treatment at the intensive care unit due to serious injuries,' she said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency