MOE EXTENDS PISMP INTAKE TO STPM, STAM, MATRICULATION GRADUATES

KUALA LUMPUR, The Ministry of Education (MOE) will extend the intake of candidates for the Bachelor of Teaching Degree Programme (PISMP) to include Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM), and Matriculation Programme graduates starting this year. In a statement today, the MOE announced that this initiative will provide opportunities for more candidates interested in becoming teachers to apply for admission to the PISMP programme. It added that the objective is to ensure the best candidates are selected for the programme. "This initiative demonstrates the MOE's continuous commitment to addressing the shortage of teachers while ensuring the selection of the best teacher candidates who can contribute to the national education reform agenda," the statement said. The MOE stated that selected candidates will undergo training at the Institute of Teacher Education Malaysia (IPGM) in various specialised fields in a four-year course. Source: BERNAMA News Agency