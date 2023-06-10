MOE APPROVES RM300,000 FOR MAINTENANCE OF SK JABI, POKOK SENA

The Education Ministry (MOE) has approved an allocation of RM300,000 for the maintenance of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jabi here in an effort to provide a safer and more comfortable environment for its students and teachers.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the construction of a new workshop for the Design and Technology (RBT) subject costing about RM700,000 will also be implemented at the school.

“As the government, we have always been committed to prioritising the upgrade and maintenance of dilapidated buildings. So today I had the chance to visit this school and see what needs to be done,” she told reporters here today.

Also present was Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is also the Kedah Development Committee chairman.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said the construction of the new RBT workshop at SK Jabi is one of the seven projects under MOE that will be implemented in the Pokok Sena district.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that once a project has been approved and funds have been allocated, its implementation must proceed successfully. There cannot be any delay or postponement because we know of its detrimental effects.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency