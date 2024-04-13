Modified work schedule in accordance with CSC policy

MANILA: The modified work schedule from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for officials and employees in local government units (LGUs) is consistent with the Policy on Flexible Work Arrangements (FWAs) issued by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) for agencies and government workers nationwide. CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles said in a statement Saturday that the resolution of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Metro Manila Council (MMC) to adopt the flexible schedule for LGUs is a temporary solution to traffic congestion. 'The CSC's policy on FWA has influenced at least 499 agencies to adopt internal guidelines by end of December 2023, but we need more agencies to follow suit, especially in Metro Manila,' Nograles said. 'This new development from the MMDA, with the support of the MMC and local officials, is crucial in improving the welfare of civil servants in LGUs, especially those who do not own cars and commute to work every day.' The CSC's latest Inventory of Government Human Resources showed that the Nat ional Capital Region has the largest number of government workers in the country, with 440,009 (22.30 percent) of career and non-career personnel. 'The prevailing traffic conditions in the metro not only hinder their mobility but also impact their productivity, particularly for those who commute daily,' he said. 'By adopting the FWA, we can enhance their efficiency and safeguard their health, safety and welfare.' He reminded government agencies and LGUs that their chosen FWAs must be implemented "without compromising the continuous delivery of public service, especially for offices with frontline services." 'We are open to recommendations from government agencies and other stakeholders as we craft people-centric solutions, especially those that will address transport problems, but what remains paramount is ensuring uninterrupted delivery of services to the citizenry,' Nograles said. The CSC adopted Memorandum Circular No. 6, s. 2022, or the Policies on FWAs in the Government on June 2, 2022 to institution alize "relevant work arrangements and practices" brought about by the changing needs and conditions of the workforce. Under the circular, government agencies have the option to implement any of the FWAs to facilitate support mechanisms for government officials and employees: flexiplace, work shifting, compressed workweek and skeleton workforce. Flexiplace is an output-oriented work arrangement that allows government officials or employees to work at a location outside their office for a temporary period, subject to approval from the head of the office/agency. This arrangement includes working from home, satellite offices, or other predetermined fixed locations. Work shifting, on the other hand, is a work arrangement for offices or agencies mandated by law to operate continuously for 24 hours every day, or those required to adhere to workplace health and safety protocols. Agencies may establish flexible working hours for its officials and employees from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily while ensuring compliance wit h the mandatory 40-hour workweek. The compressed workweek condenses the standard 40-hour workweek spread across five days into four days or fewer, depending on feasibility for government officials or employees. Skeleton workforce pertains to a work setup where a minimal number of officials or employees are required to report to office and provide service during periods when full staffing is not feasible. The CSC said agencies also have the flexibility to combine any of the above-mentioned FWAs as deemed appropriate or necessary according to the agency's mandate and functions. Source: Philippines News Agency