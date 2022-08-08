Modern jeepneys to hit Nueva Ecija roads

Modern public utility jeepneys (PUJs) will soon hit the roads in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija.

The Bongabon Prime Movers Transport Service Cooperative will launch five modern PUJs on August 12 under the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

The modern PUJs will ply the Bongabon-Cabanatuan City via Palayan City route and vice versa.

Nasrudin Talipasan, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Central Luzon (LTFRB-3) chief, said on Friday the modern PUJs are environment-friendly, safe, secure, and comfortable with due consideration to persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“Layunin ng programa na tiyakin ang kapakanan ng mga tsuper at operator na magkaroon ng regular, sapat at marangal na kabuhayan habang tinitiyak na ligtas at komportableng makakarating ang mga pasahero sa kani-kanilang destinasyon (The program aims to ensure the welfare of the drivers and operators to have regular, sufficient and dignified livelihood while assuring safe and comfortable travel of the passengers in their respective destination),” Talipasan said in social media post.

Last June, the Zaragoza Ramstar Transport Cooperative, also in Nueva Ecija, launched 30 PUJ class 2 units under PUVMP.

The modern PUJs ply the Cabanatuan City - Zaragosa via Sta. Rosa and vice versa and Cabanatuan City - Tarlac via Sta. Rosa and vice versa routes.

The PUVMP is the flagship, non-infrastructure project of the administration of then President Rodrigo Duterte to provide a comfortable life for all Filipinos through a safe, reliable, convenient, affordable, and environmentally sustainable public transportation system in the country

Source: Philippines News Agency