Modern immigration system detects 241 fraudulent documents in 2023

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) detected a total of 241 fraudulent and counterfeit documents in 2023, thanks to modern equipment, which Commissioner Norman Tansingco said is at par with other agencies abroad. The agency currently has five new video spectral comparators, a complete digital imaging system which is used for advanced forensic-level document examination. Two of the machines were donated last year by Australia's Department of Immigration and Citizenship through the Australian Embassy in the Philippines. The machine can check the authenticity of travel and identity documents, including passports, identification cards, visas, and permits, according to a BI news release on Saturday. The BI Anti-Fraud Section said questioned documents included birth and marriage certificates used for visa applications, passports, visas, and immigration stamps used for international travel. 'Apart from our immigration officers who are skilled in detecting fraud, fake documents can already be detected by our modern equipment,' Tansingco said. 'Those who attempt to use spurious documents will definitely be intercepted.' Meanwhile, the BI recently barred the entry of three male American sex offenders based on data from the sex offender registry. Turned away and immediately deported were two aged 73 and 56, who landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Parañaque City from Taipei, Taiwan and Shanghai, China, respectively on Jan. 10; and a 79-year-old who arrived at Mactan-Cebu International Airport from Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Jan 11. The sex offender registry is being implemented in several countries to allow governments to monitor the activities of sex offenders, who are convicted of rape, sexual assault, or child molestation. Source: Philippines News Agency