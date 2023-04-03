Modern battlefield weapons fired in ‘Salaknib’ drills

Filipino and American troops have successfully fired modern battlefield weapons, including the M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), during the live-fire phase of the ongoing "Salaknib" exercises in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

"PA (Philippine Army) and US (United States) Army Pacific (USARPAC) soldiers conducted for the first time a HIMARS live-fire exercise as part of the ongoing Exercise “Salaknib” at the Canantong Fire Base in Laur, Nueva Ecija on March 31, 2023," PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement Sunday.

Trinidad said that although the HIMARS has been fired in the 2016 and 2022 iteration of the annual "Balikatan" exercises, this is the first time for the weapons platform to be used in live-fire exercises for "Salaknib".

He added field artillery personnel from the US Army's Multi-Domain Task Force and the PA's Artillery Regiment worked hand in hand to maneuver, reload and fire the HIMARS batteries.

The HIMARS is a rocket launcher mounted on a five-ton truck which can fire six guided missiles in rapid succession.

It can be used to hit targets from a distance with precision and power.

Also on March 31, PA and US Army troops fired the AT-4 84mm anti-tank weapon at the Fernandez Hill Special Forces School also in Fort Magsaysay.

"The live-fire exercise marked the first time the PA and USARPAC soldiers utilized the said anti-tank weapon in a combined training scenario. AT-4 84mm anti-tank is a shoulder-borne weapon used by frontline troops to hit targets such as light tanks and armored personnel carriers that are within the line of sight," Trinidad said.

He said the exercise provided an opportunity for PA to receive professional development and training on the use of an effective anti-tank weapons system.

On March 30, Trinidad said PA and USARPAC demonstrated their seamless interoperability during the culmination of the field artillery live fire exercise at the Canantong Fire Base.

"Field artillery personnel from the Philippine Army and the US Pacific utilized the 155mm ATMOS 2000 self-propelled howitzer and 105mm towed howitzers in the live-fire exercise," he added.

"Salaknib", which means shield in Ilocano, is an annual combined exercise geared at bolstering interoperability between the PA and the USARPAC.

It started March 13 and will end on April 4 while its second phase is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.

More than 3,000 Filipino and US soldiers are training side by side in the ongoing eighth iteration of the "Salaknib" drills.

Source: Philippines News Agency