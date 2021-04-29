Modelo is Giving Away $250,000 Worth of Beer so Fans Can #SaludToCinco on Cinco de Mayo

Modelo is awarding prizes so people 21+ can celebrate, connect on social and raise a glass to the heroes who got us here

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This Cinco de Mayo, Modelo is giving away $250,000 worth of beer, in the form of $10 gift cards, so fans can join in on a celebratory #SaludToCinco social toast on Wednesday, May 5 – a virtual “salud” to connect. Additionally, Modelo, the beer brewed with The Fighting Spirit™, is again supporting #FirstRespondersFirst with a donation to salute the ongoing tireless efforts of first responders.

“At Modelo, we believe the best celebrations happen when we’re able to reconnect with friends and family,” said Greg Gallagher, Vice President, Modelo Brand Marketing. “That’s why we’re picking up the tab this Cinco de Mayo so fans can raise a glass to the heroes who’ve had our backs this past year.”

Now through noon on May 4, those 21+ can visit ModeloCincodeMayo.dja.com or follow @ModeloUSA on social to learn how to enter for a chance to win a $10 e-gift card that can be used to purchase a 6-pack of Modelo.* Modelo will then encourage fans of legal drinking age to join the social toast on Cinco de Mayo, honoring first responders and tagging the heroes in their lives with the hashtag #SaludToCinco.

Modelo will continue its support of first responders with a $250,000 donation to #FirstRespondersFirst, an organization dedicated to the wellbeing of healthcare workers. Modelo has always been committed to honoring those with The Fighting Spirit, a core part of the brand’s DNA. Last year Modelo donated $750,000 to #FirstRespondersFirst to provide essential supplies, equipment, and resources to protect healthcare workers on the frontline.

To bring to life the essence of #SaludToCinco, Modelo recently teamed up with Mario Lopez – actor, media personality, and brand fan – to surprise a group of healthcare workers in his hometown of Burbank, Calif. While at the hospital, they expressed appreciation of the staff’s hard work and sacrifices while treating them to local Mexican food.

*About the Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to 50 US/DC, 21+. Ends 5/4/21 at 11:59 AM ET. Void where prohibited. Rules: modelocincodemayo.dja. com

About Modelo®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to people ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Chelada Especial™, Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante™, Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal™ and Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile™. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp finish whose original recipe was first brewed under the vision to create a ‘model’ beer. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial surpassed 100MM cases sold in 2018. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed, imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellations Brands.