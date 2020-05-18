Mocha Uson apologizes for ‘honest mistake’ over FB post

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Deputy Administrator Esther Margaux “Mocha” Uson on Monday appeared before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to clarify the use of a wrong photo to accompany a report on her social media account regarding personnel protective equipment (PPE) sets purchased by the government.

Uson appeared before the NBI Cybercrime Division which is tasked to investigate all reports of fake news amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Kahit sino dapat, di porke government official ka, hindi ka maga-appear, so nandito po tayo dahil nag-comply po tayo sa subpoena at pinaliwanag natin ‘yung ating side (Everyone even a government official should appear when summoned, so I am here to comply with the subpoena and to give my side,” Uson told reporters.

Uson clarified that she had mistakenly posted one of the photos but immediately issued an erratum.

“‘Yung ginawa ko naman, ay ang intensyon ko, i-inform yung ating mga kababayan na hindi pinababayaan ng gobyerno ang ating mga health workers, mga front-liners, kaya nga dun sa post ko, nai-share ko ‘yung good news na mayroong ginawa ang gobyerno na mag-provide ng PPE sa ating mga front-liners (What I did, the intention was to inform our countrymen that our government was doing what it can for our front- liners),” she said.

On April 2, Uson posted photos of PPE sets purchased by the government but mistakenly posted one of the photos from SM Foundation that was lifted from a news site. This was corrected later on.

NBI Cybercrime Division chief Victor Lorenzo said his office will evaluate the case against Uson and asked her to file a formal affidavit.

