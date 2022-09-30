Mobile police outposts to beef up security in Metro Manila

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday said it has started the deployment of mobile outposts in the region, particularly in terminals, transportation hubs, and places of convergence to deter crimes and maintain peace and order.

In a message, NCRPO spokesperson Lt. Col. Dexter Versola said an initial two rolling outposts were deployed while another two will be dispatched next week.

Last week, Versola and NCRPO public information office chief Maj. Anthony Alising gave a sneak peek of the mobile outposts for media members at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Barangay Tambo.

NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said these outposts are aimed at ensuring swift police response and round-the-clock assistance.

Estomo the mobile police outpost is a rolling station for patrollers as their standby point most accessible to people, bringing whatever form of assistance they need from the Philippine National Police.

He said the outpost with literal “wheels” are to be manned by police officers ready to help the public in times of emergencies and extend safety services.

“The outpost was designed as movable for easy transfer to another place which demands police presence, like for instance on special occasions, in the cemeteries where people come to the observe All Souls’ and Halloween days,” Estomo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency