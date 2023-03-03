Mobile phone firm exec sworn in as special envoy to China

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday administered the oath of office to businessman Maynard Ngu as his special envoy to China for trade, investments and tourism.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Study Room of Malacañan Palace in Manila, based on a video uploaded by state-run Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) on its official Facebook page.

"President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. administers the oath taking of Maynard Ngu as Special Envoy of the Philippines to the People’s Republic of China for Trade, Investment and Tourism during a simple ceremony at the Study Room in Malacañan Palace on March 3, 2023," the RTVM said.

Ngu will be responsible for the promotion of international trade and investment between the Philippines and China.

He is also tasked to initiate discussions with stakeholders in business to maximize substantial trade and other economic opportunities.

Prior to his new government post, Ngu served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Cosmic Technologies Inc., the company behind local mobile phone firm Cherry Mobile.

Apart from Ngu, Marcos has tapped Benito Techico, CEO and president of pharmaceutical firm Philippine Blue Cross Biotech Corp., as Special Envoy for Trade, Investment and Tourism.

Techico was sworn in on Feb. 21.

Achievers

Meantime, Marcos also met with the recipients of the Outstanding Filipino (TOFIL) Award and dignitaries of the Junior Chamber International Senate Philippines (JCISP) at the President’s Hall.

In another video uploaded by RTVM, Marcos posed for photos with the awardees, including Public Attorney's Office chief Persida Acosta; Undersecretary for Planning and Public-Private Partnership Service Maria Catalina Cabral, the first rank-and-file employee of the Department of Public Works and Highways who reached the level of undersecretary and the the first female undersecretary of the agency; SM Prime Holdings executive committee chairperson Hans Sy; Ruben Villareal, recognized for his significant contributions in tropical vegetable breeding and promotion of modernization of agriculture and vegetable gardening; and Nemesio Miranda Jr., muralist and sculptor who has participated in more than 100 local and international art exhibitions.

The TOFIL Award is JCISP's annual event to honor exceptional Filipinos aged 41 and above.

The awarding ceremony was created in 1988 to recognize the exemplary achievements of Filipinos who are worthy of emulation and deserve recognition for their contributions to society.

Source: Philippines News Agency