Mobile market launched in Tacloban City

The city government here has launched a mobile market to help residents access basic goods near their homes and minimize their risk of contracting the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“The initiative intends to lessen crowds in the wet market and other public establishments while the city is under restrictive home quarantine due to the virus threat,” Joel Bugho, acting market head, said in a statement on Friday.

A truckload of basic goods and supplies will make the rounds in different areas of the city during the daily vending schedules, Bugho said.

For its first round on Thursday, the mobile market visited the northern part of the city in Tagpuro village, Villa Sofia, Camansihay, Diit, San Roque, and Basper.

On April 3, the mobile market drove to Palanog village, Salvacion, and Soleman; and on April 4, to Paglaum, Nula-tula proper, and Abucay.

On April 5, it will go over to Beriso 1 & 2, Villa Mayor, and Imelda village; April 6, to V & G and Villa Dolina subdivisions; April 7 to San Jose Cogon Lolita and San Jose Rainbow Ville; and on April 8, to Manlurip and Fishermen’s village.

The Tacloban Agricultural Producers, Inc. is among the local suppliers tapped to sell fruits, vegetables, and other food products for the mobile market.

Loduvico Capate, the business manager, said the project provides an alternative venue in terms of marketing and helps increase their income.

“Our sales lowered down since the quarantine period due to the limited number of people going to the market,” he said.

The intensified quarantine measures here, which took effect on March 21 and will end on April 12, restrict the movement of people, prohibit the entry of non-residents, and temporarily close non-essential business operations.

Officials of each village strictly enforced the use of face masks and social distancing measures during the vending schedule.

Meanwhile, the city government here approved an ordinance waiving the March rental fees of stall owners in the public market and new bus terminal, including the lessees at the city convention center or astrodome.

This is in response to the current health crisis affecting business establishments and industries, according to the city council.

As of Friday afternoon, the city had 30 patients under investigation (PUI) for Covid-19 and 100 persons under monitoring (PUM).

At least 10 PUIs here have already recovered and some 1,873 PUMs had been cleared after completing the 14-day isolation period.

Source: Philippines News Agency