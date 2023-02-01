Mobile civil registration up for Mimaropa IPs, remote villagers

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro: Residents of far-flung areas, especially members of indigenous peoples (IPs) communities, stand to benefit as the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) brings civil registry near them in celebration of the 33rd Civil Registration Month this February.

Leni Rioflorido, regional director of PSA-Mimaropa, said they “recognize the bigger effort needed to reach out to the indigenous peoples, who are in far-flung mountains, and whose culture is not used to technicalities like the civil registration."

Aside from the mobile registration, the PSA will hold various other activities in line with the observance that carries the theme “PSA@10: Providing Efficient and Effective Civil Registration and Vital Statistics through Digital Transformation," according to a statement emailed to the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday night.

Proclamation No. 682 signed on Jan. 28, 1991 by then President Corazon C. Aquino declared the month of February of every year as Civil Registration Month.

Rioflorido also invited unwed couples to avail of mass weddings or "kasalang bayan" by the municipal civil registrar offices.

"The PSA, in addition to training of solemnizing officers like pastors, priests and ministers, gives them certificates to be able to wed," she added.

The official said there will be a motorcade to kick off the celebration from the PSA regional office in this city on Feb. 6, to be participated in by the local civil registry office, the provincial offices of the PSA and village officials.

Other activities scheduled for the month-long celebration include the conduct of lectures and training, distribution of information, education and communication materials, Civil Registration Quiz Bee and poster and slogan-making contest.

Source: Philippines News Agency