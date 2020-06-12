MNLF ‘member’ nabbed in Zambo Sibugay anti-drug op

Authorities arrested an alleged member of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and rescued a minor in an anti-drug operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, an official said Friday.

Emerson Margate, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) director, identified the arrested MNLF member as Johan Bensali, 28, of Kabasalan town, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Margate said Bensali was arrested by a team of PDEA, police, and military personnel at a bakeshop in Barangay Poblacion, Kabasalan at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The minor who was with Bensali was turned over to the municipal social welfare and development office for proper disposition, he said.

Bensali yielded some 2.5 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP17,000, the buy-bust money, an MNLF identification card, PHP1,690 cash in different denominations believed to be proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs, and other pieces of evidence, Margate said.

The buy-bust operation was launched following surveillance in the suspect’s illegal drug activity, he said, adding that cases for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being readied to be filed against the suspect.

Source: Philippines News Agency