MNLF exec calls for impartial probe of Kabacan killings

An official of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) has joined various sectors in calling for an impartial investigation on the recent killing of nine Moro farmers in Kabacan, North Cotabato.

Member of Parliament Romeo Sema of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority underscored the need for investigation agencies to collaborate and come up with evidence-based findings to end all speculations about the incident.

“We in the MNLF join the sectors, including the Christian groups in North Cotabato province, in calling for an impartial probe on the atrocity,” said Sema, also concurrent labor minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

On Aug. 29, eight of nine farmers were killed by a still unidentified armed group along a road at the rear section of the University of Southern Mindanao in Barangay Poblacion, Kabacan.

A victim who died later in the hospital allegedly pointed to the police as those behind the incident, according to relatives.

But while the lone survivor blamed the police for the carnage, Col. Henry Villar, North Cotabato police director, said the police have nothing to do with the killings.

Villar also dismissed insinuations in the social media as “fake news” linking the Kabacan murder to the death of Maj. Joan Resureccion, police chief of Carmen, North Cotabato, during a recent encounter with a local robbery group.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in the Soccsksargen region is investigating the incident “motu proprio” (on its own).

