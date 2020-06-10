MMSU professors, staff brace for ‘new normal’ in learning

The state-run Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) is currently training its faculty members to cope with the changing times.

Since Monday, a series of trainings dubbed as “Online TUNNEL” (Trainings Under the ‘New Normal’ Environment for Learning) is being conducted to help the faculty members adapt to the “new normal” environment.

The activity aims to teach professors and staff the skills in giving online learning as they face the challenges of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The activity runs from June 8 to 11 at the university’s Information Technology Center (ITC).

Conducted in four batches until Thursday (June 11), the trainings will equip the MMSU’s 120 faculty and staff with knowledge on how to set up online teaching and registration procedures, among other topics.

Dr. Aris Reynold V. Cajigal, director of the university’s Extension Directorate (ED), said Wednesday the participants were selected from various academic departments and units who will serve as trainers in various future seminars.

“This is a significant move to continuously provide the necessary skills to our internal and external stakeholders of MMSU under the new normal,” Cajigal said.

MMSU president Shirley C. Agrupis thanked the ED and ITC for coming up with the training, hoping that the Online TUNNEL “will be our compass in treading the road of viability and to altogether rise against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Let not this unseen enemy stop us to continue our mission of producing knowledgeable and skilled manpower who serves our stakeholders better,” she added.

Agrupis said the creation of a flexible learning hub and Online TUNNEL are among the university’s initiatives to make MMSU ready for Industry 4.0 (Industrial Revolution).”

She urged the sponsors of the activity to explore ways to organize other online trainings for extension, research and production, “to further help other stakeholders in these thrusts.”

The Online TUNNEL was approved by the MMSU Administrative Council in its meeting on May 22 and organized by the university’s ED and ITC offices in collaboration with the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Industrial Technology.

Since the training is being conducted face-to-face, Cajigal assured of a limited number of participants per batch, and that health protocols such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks are strictly followed.

