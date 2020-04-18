MMSU extends alcohol rationing to La Union

After fulfilling its commitment to ration alcohol to Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Kalinga and Apayao, the Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) here is extending its “Saranay” (Ilokano word for Bayanihan) program to various government offices in La Union and Pangasinan to help front-liners cope with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The university, through its National Bio-Energy Research and Innovation Center (NBERIC), has provided an initial ration of 180 liters of 70 percent ethyl alcohol to 10 government agencies in La Union.

The product was received by the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) 1 (Ilocos region), through the Philippine Navy, on Thursday and was distributed to the Commission on Higher Education, Commission on Audit, National Economic and Development Authority, Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Government Service Insurance System, Civil Service Commission, Department of Agriculture, Department of Trade and Industry, and Pag-IBIG.

MMSU President Shirley C. Agrupis said aside from this volume, 20 liters were also sent to the local government of Asingan, Pangasinan and separate samples for confirmatory analysis by the DOST-1.

“This is one way of extending our ‘Saranay program’ to our partner-agencies so that there would be enough supply of alcohol to their front-liners who are manning checkpoints and those who compose the skeleton forces of their respective agencies,” Agrupis said.

The MMSU-NBERIC’s NipaHol production and distribution activity, in line with its “Saranay Against Covid-19″ program, has already produced more than 2,200 liters of alcohol, yielding 200 liters to 300 liters per week.

“We are happy because this is one way of responding to the low supply of alcohol in the market amid the Covid-19 crisis,” she said, noting that since the start of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, the product eked its way into local government units, hospitals, churches, banks, and community checkpoints, among others.

“With this initiative, we hope to combat the spread of the virus and to help flatten the curve,” Agrupis said.

Meanwhile, the NipaHol is a product of the university’s more than 10 years of research on bio-ethanol. Source: Philippines News Agency