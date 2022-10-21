MMFF 2022 official entries announced

The 48th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has completed its eight official entries with the selection of four finished films from a record high of 22 film submissions.

In a news release Thursday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said the members of the selection committee, headed by multi-awarded actress Boots Anson-Rodrigo, chose the Top 8 based on the following criteria: Artistic Excellence (40 percent), Commercial Appeal (40 percent), Filipino Cultural Values (10 percent), and Global Appeal (10 percent).

The official eight entries to the MMFF 2022 are:

(Finished film formats)

Deleter by Viva Communications, Inc.

Family Matters by Cineko Productions, Inc.

Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told by Borracho Film Production

My Father, Myself by 3:16 Media Network

In July, the first four official entries based on script submissions were announced. These are:

Labyu with an Accent by ABS-CBN Film Productions

Nananahimik ang Gabi by Rein Entertainment Productions

Partners in Crime by ABS-CBN Film Productions

The Teacher by TEN17P

Rodrigo said members of the selection committee heavily deliberated on all of the entries, following the rules and judging them as films.

“It is a collegial decision of a deliberative body,” Rodrigo said.

With this year’s message “Balik Saya sa MMFF 2022”, the MMDA and MMFF concurrent acting chair Carlo Dimayuga III urged moviegoers to support the festival, which has been part of the Filipinos’ Christmas tradition over the years.

“Let us watch the MMFF in theaters once more. We are happy with the list of entries, which has a wide mix of genres. We are excited and looking forward to MMFF 2022 becoming a success,” Dimayuga said.

The production companies can start their promotional efforts, which will be highlighted by the Parade of Stars to be hosted by Quezon City.

The 48th MMFF will run in theaters nationwide from Dec. 25, 2022 until Jan. 7, 2023.

The Gabi ng Parangal is set on December

