KOTA KINABALU, The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) personnel who sustained eye injuries in a shooting incident in Lahad Datu on April 7 will undergo further surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital here tomorrow. Sabah and Labuan MMEA acting deputy director (Operations) Maritime Commander Siti Khairunnisak Abd Aziz said this was to ensure whether the cornea of Petty Officer Zainal Abas Komel can still function or not. "A preliminary inspection needs to be done first by the eye specialist to ensure he (Zainal Abas) gets sufficient rest before undergoing surgery,' she said in the agency's Facebook post today. According to the post, Siti Khairunnisak had earlier visited Zainal Abas today accompanied by state MMEA deputy director (Management) Siti Norhaini Osli. Siti Norhaini, meanwhile, said the MMEA will take care of the welfare of Zainal Abas and his family while they are in Kota Kinabalu. In the 8.30 am incident, two MMEA personnel were injured in a shooting, with Zainal Abas sustaining injur ies to his left eye, while conducting patrol operations under Op Khas Pagar Laut in the waters of Kunak. Source: BERNAMA News Agency