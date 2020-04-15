MMDA to lead disposal of bodies for Covid-19 cases

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has been designated as the coordinating agency for the proper disposal of the remains of those who died from the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a #LagingHanda briefing on Sunday, MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago said the new designation, based on a directive from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP), gives the MMDA the responsibility to coordinate between local government units (LGU), hospitals, and crematoriums to address issues such as the delayed release of death certificates, among others.

She clarified that MMDA personnel will not be responsible for the actual handling and logistics for the bodies.

“We’ll try to bridge the gap between LGUs, hospitals and crematory services. So, the MMDA will not be responsible in terms of collecting, transporting and disposing of the dead bodies na mula po sa (caused by) Covid-19,” Pialago said.

On Thursday, she said a meeting between the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and representatives of several funeral and crematory services will tackle the actual logistics of the bodies infected with the viral respiratory disease.

“Most probably po the day after that meeting, makakapaglabas na po tayo ng (we will be able to release the) proper guidelines on how to effectively and efficiently manage the dead bodies,” Pialago said.

In the briefing, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said the MMDA will lead the disposal of the remains along with the Office of the Civil Defense.

Last week, the Metro Manila Council (MMC), led by the MMDA, urged LGUs to impose a penalty on violence and discrimination against medical workers, other front-line workers, confirmed Covid-19 patients, and other persons suspected of having the respiratory disease.

In a resolution, the MMC—composed of Metro Manila mayors and other government officials— “strongly recommended” to the 17 local legislative councils in Metro Manila to pass an ordinance to discourage discrimination against the said individuals.

Source: Philippines News Agency