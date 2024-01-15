MMDA ready for protest caravan vs. PUV modernization

MANILA: The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is ready to assist commuters who might be affected by the nationwide protest of some transport groups against the government's public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP). In a Palace press briefing on Monday, MMDA acting chair Romando Artes said while the two groups have not announced a "tigil pasada" (transport strike), the situation will be monitored as early as 5 a.m. on Tuesday. 'And in case there is a disruption in the public transportation system, we will augment; we are ready,' Artes said. Local government units (LGU) in the National Capital Region (NCR), he said, have also been notified to be prepared. 'The MMDA itself is preparing for any eventuality tomorrow,' he said. The MMDA, LGUs, and other government agencies in past transport strikes have deployed "libreng sakay" (free ride) vehicles in affected routes as part of the government's response. On Sunday, transport group Manibela announced a protest march towards Mendiola near Ma lacañang to protest the PUVMP. The group said around 10,000 to 15,000 jeepney drivers and operators will participate in the protest set for Tuesday. Another transport group PISTON also announced they will hold a marching rally towards the Supreme Court on the same day with the hope of expediting the issuance of a temporary restraining order against the PUVMP. The Manila City government also said it is ready to provide free rides to affected commuters. 'The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB), together with Manila Police District (MPD), will be monitoring the various routes and provide 'Libreng Sakay' for commuters for the duration of the said protest,' Princess Abante, spokesperson of Mayor Honey Lacuna said in a statement Monday. Maximum tolerance Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said it would enforce maximum tolerance to those joining the protest. In a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City, PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said protesters are free to express their grievances as long as they are not sowing violence or disrupting regular activities in their respective places. Acorda said the PNP is also ready to provide free rides to affected commuters. He added that the PNP has not monitored any security threats to the nationwide transport protest. Source: Philippines News Agency