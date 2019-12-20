MMDA lifts number coding for prov’l buses during holidays

MANILA The number coding scheme for provincial buses will be suspended during the holiday season to ensure the availability of public transportation for the influx of passengers to the provinces.

In a memorandum dated December 16, the MMDA said number coding, also known as the Unified Vehicle Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP), will be lifted for provincial buses on December 23-24, 26-27, and 31, and on Jan. 2, 2020.

Number coding is also lifted for all vehicles on December 25 and 30, 2019 and January 1, 2020.

In order to accommodate more passengers during the holiday season going to provinces and back, the implementation of the (UVVRP) or Number Coding for provincial buses is hereby lifted, the memorandum read.

The memo also restricts MMDA traffic enforcement units from apprehending all provincial buses only on the said dates. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency