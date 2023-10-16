MMDA, LGUs deploy free rides in transport strike-affected routes

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and several local government units on Monday deployed vehicles offering free rides to commuters affected by the transport strike. In an update, the MMDA said 33 "libreng sakay" (free ride) vehicles were deployed in Parañaque City and 107 in Manila, with several on standby. It noted that an unknown number of libreng sakay vehicles have also been deployed in Caloocan City. As of 9 a.m., public transportation in Pateros and the cities of Pasay and Mandaluyong was operating normally, the MMDA said. MMDA acting chair Don Artes and several other officials are monitoring the transport situation throughout the National Capital Region (NCR) at the MMDA Communications and Command Center in Pasig City to ensure the immediate dispatch of free ride services. Rallyists were sighted in Barangay Gulod in Novaliches, Evacom Parañaque, and Capt. Samano St. corner San Antonio St. in Caloocan, as well as a public utility jeepney (PUJ) caravan that began on University Avenue in UP Diliman, headed to Malacañang in Manila. PUJ routes that have been confirmed to be participating in the strike include Pasig-Quiapo, Paco-Nagtahan, Quiapo-Blumentritt, as well as several other routes in Zobel Roxas, Paco Rotonda, San Andres and Padre Faura. Earlier, transport group Malayang Alyansa ng Bus Employees at Laborers (Manibela) chair Mar Valbuena said the strike was to protest the government's public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program that requires PUV operators to join or form cooperatives as well as replace traditional jeepneys and other PUVs with more environment-friendly alternatives by the end of 2023.

Source: Philippines News Agency