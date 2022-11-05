MMDA exec eyes extension of MM flood management project

An official of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has expressed “high hopes” for the extension of the flood management project in the metropolis.

MMDA acting chair Romando Artes said Friday the agency is committed to “further intensify efforts and initiatives towards making Metro Manila more resilient to floods, especially since the effects of climate change are getting worse.”

Officials and project proponents from the MMDA and the Department of Public Works and Highways and representatives from the World Bank (WB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), held meetings and site inspections to assess the status and updates of the Metro Manila Flood Management Project (MMFMP).

The project’s objective was reviewed, which also included its overall progress, proposed implementation plans for the remaining phases of the project and the possibility for loan restructuring.

“As we move forward, the MMDA has high hopes for project extension for us to successfully alleviate flood management issues in Metro Manila through the MMFMP’s structural and non-structural interventions, as well as the active participation and commitment of all stakeholders,” Artes said during the wrap-up meeting.

According to the World Bank website, the project is set to close on Nov. 30, 2024.

A site inspection was also conducted last month at the Solid Waste Granulator (SWG) and Brick Making Facility located at the Vitas Pumping Station in Tondo.

These facilities convert solid waste to by-products such as eco-bricks, eco-hollow blocks, eco-concrete barriers and bio-waste compost materials.

WB and AIIB, the funding agencies for the flood management project, recognized the progress made on the activities initiated by the agency.

These are increased diversion rate of the SWG to 8 percent from 5 percent compared to the midterm review conducted last March;

Wider reach of the mobile materials recovery facility from 10 to 42 barangays thus collecting 97,000 kilograms of waste from last March’s 8,000 kilograms;

Distribution of composting facilities to 32 barangays from three barangays last March;

Ongoing initiatives include a water hyacinth processing plant in Rizal which is almost complete while pilot pyrolysis equipment were already installed at the Vitas Pumping Station; and installation of trash traps in selected waterways.

The MMDA also completed the 25-year Solid Waste Management master plan that aims to reduce the vulnerability to and resilience against floods.

The MMDA is in-charge of the implementation of the MMFMP’s Component 2 which aims to improve solid waste management in barangays surrounding the pumping stations that will ultimately help maintain their efficiency, and Component 4 or project management and coordination.

Source: Philippines News Agency