﻿MMDA deploys free bus, truck rides along Commonwealth-Litex

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) began Friday the deployment of buses and trucks offering free rides along Commonwealth-Litex in Quezon City to address the complaints of a lack of public utility buses (PUBs).

In a statement, MMDA Chair Romando Artes said a total of six buses and two military trucks have been deployed the same day by the MMDA from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and would bring commuters to Welcome Rotunda, the boundary of Quezon City and Manila.

“We received reports that passengers are waiting for buses along the road itself. We will deploy our Libreng Sakay buses as long as it is needed to help the public on their daily commute,” Artes said.

He noted that the MMDA would coordinate with city bus operators and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to look for a “long-term solution” to the lack of PUBs in the area.

Aside from helping commuters with free rides, he said the program would also help reduce vehicular congestion by keeping individuals looking for a ride off the road.

On Monday, the LTFRB announced the reopening of over a hundred routes, consisting of around 7,000 public utility vehicles along Commonwealth Avenue, to help address the long lines of passengers along Litex to Sandiganbayan and other parts of Commonwealth.

It also looked into United Mega Manila Bus Consortium Inc.-NAT Transport as less than half of the 510 PUBs authorized to ply the route were found to be in operation.

