MMDA deploys buses, trucks for ‘Libreng Sakay’ along Commonwealth

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday beefed up its “Libreng Sakay” (free ride) along Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City to accommodate more commuters, especially students, days after the resumption of in-person classes.

During the actual dispatch, MMDA Acting Chairman Carlo Dimayuga III said the agency was deploying seven buses and two military trucks to transport those commuting from Doña Carmen to Welcome Rotonda.

“The ‘libreng sakay’ program in Commonwealth is expected to benefit 500 to 600 passengers per day and we are mulling to continue it until December this year,” he said.

The free rides, which will start from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., are available to all commuters in the area from Monday to Friday.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, who is also present during the activity, thanked the MMDA for the program, which she said would be of great help especially to students who commute daily.

“I am very happy that transportation agencies are working hand in hand with the local government in easing the burden of the commuting public,” Belmonte said.

Dimayuga said the MMDA has penalized the private contractor of the MRT-7 project construction westbound of Commonwealth Avenue, particularly in Commonwealth Market, after its girder launch caused gridlock in the area on Thursday

Source: Philippines News Agency