MMDA bares official entries for first summer MMFF

MANILA: The first-ever summer edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has completed its eight official entries from a record high of 33 film submissions, including resubmissions from the December 2022 edition of the festival.
The members of the Selection Committee chose the Top 8 based on the following criteria: Artistic Excellence (40%), Commercial Appeal (40%), Filipino Cultural Values (10%), and Global Appeal (10%).
The official eight entries to the 1st Summer MMFF 2022 are:
1. Apag
Producer: Center Stage Production
Director: Brillante Mendoza
Cast: Coco Martin, Lito Lapid, Jaclyn Jose, Gladys Reyes
Genre: Crime Drama
2. Singlebells
Producer: TINCAN
Director: Fifth Solomon
Cast: Aljur Abrenica, Alex Gonzaga, Angeline Quinto
Genre: Romantic Comedy
3. About Us But Not About Us
Producer: Octoberian Films, The Ideafirst Company, Quantum Films
Director: Jun Robles Lana
Cast: Romnick Sarmenta, Elijah Canlas
Genre: Drama Thriller
4. Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko
Producer: Saranggola Media Productions, Inc. Director: Joven Tan
Cast: RK Bagatsing, Meg Imperial
Genre: Musical
5. Unravel: A Swiss Side Love Story
Producer: MAVX Productions Inc.
Director: RC Delos Reyes
Cast: Gerald Anderson, Kylie Padilla
Genre: Drama
6. Here Comes The Groom
Producer: Quantum Films, CineKo Productions, Brightlight Productions
Director: Chris Martinez
Cast: Enchong Dee, Keempee De Leon, Awra Briguela, Xilohuette, Maris Racal, Kalad Karen
Genre: Comedy
7. Yung Libro Sa Napanuod Ko
Producer: Viva Communications, Inc.
Director: Bela Padilla
Cast: Yoo Min-Gon, Bela Padilla
Genre: Romance Drama
8. Love You Long Time
Producer: Studio Three Sixty Inc.
Director: JP Habac
Cast: Carlo Aquino, Eisel Serrano
Genre: Romance
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and MMFF concurrent acting chair Don Artes urged moviegoers to support the festival which, like its December edition, would showcase quality Filipino films in a wide array of genre, such as drama, romance, comedy, musical, and thriller.
“We are very proud that these eight official entries that we have selected are all quality films. We are hoping that the first-ever Summer MMFF would also receive the same warm support from moviegoers as the December 2022 MMFF," Artes said.
The MMFF Selection Committee is optimistic that the lineup will encourage the public, especially millennials and Gen Z, to support the film fest despite the Holy Week.
"We believe that we have a very good mix of entries, and it reflects the reality that as many as there are varied interests among moviegoers," MMFF Selection Committee Head Boots Anson-Rodrigo said.
The first Summer MMFF will run for an 11-day period, from April 8 to 18, in all cinemas nationwide in partnership with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines.
The Parade of Stars which is set to be held in Quezon City will take place on April 2 while the Awards Night is scheduled to take place on April 11 at the New Frontier Theater.
Organized by the MMDA, the MMFF is primarily to promote and enhance the preservation of Philippine cinema.
Proceeds from the filmfest will go to a number of beneficiaries in the film industry including the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation Inc., Motion Picture and Anti-Film Piracy Council, Film Development Council of the Philippines, and the Optical Media Board.
Source: Philippine News Agency