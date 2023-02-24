MMDA bares official entries for first summer MMFF

MANILA: The first-ever summer edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has completed its eight official entries from a record high of 33 film submissions, including resubmissions from the December 2022 edition of the festival.

The members of the Selection Committee chose the Top 8 based on the following criteria: Artistic Excellence (40%), Commercial Appeal (40%), Filipino Cultural Values (10%), and Global Appeal (10%).

The official eight entries to the 1st Summer MMFF 2022 are:

1. Apag

Producer: Center Stage Production

Director: Brillante Mendoza

Cast: Coco Martin, Lito Lapid, Jaclyn Jose, Gladys Reyes

Genre: Crime Drama

2. Singlebells

Producer: TINCAN

Director: Fifth Solomon

Cast: Aljur Abrenica, Alex Gonzaga, Angeline Quinto

Genre: Romantic Comedy

3. About Us But Not About Us

Producer: Octoberian Films, The Ideafirst Company, Quantum Films

Director: Jun Robles Lana

Cast: Romnick Sarmenta, Elijah Canlas

Genre: Drama Thriller

4. Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko

Producer: Saranggola Media Productions, Inc. Director: Joven Tan

Cast: RK Bagatsing, Meg Imperial

Genre: Musical

5. Unravel: A Swiss Side Love Story

Producer: MAVX Productions Inc.

Director: RC Delos Reyes

Cast: Gerald Anderson, Kylie Padilla

Genre: Drama

6. Here Comes The Groom

Producer: Quantum Films, CineKo Productions, Brightlight Productions

Director: Chris Martinez

Cast: Enchong Dee, Keempee De Leon, Awra Briguela, Xilohuette, Maris Racal, Kalad Karen

Genre: Comedy

7. Yung Libro Sa Napanuod Ko

Producer: Viva Communications, Inc.

Director: Bela Padilla

Cast: Yoo Min-Gon, Bela Padilla

Genre: Romance Drama

8. Love You Long Time

Producer: Studio Three Sixty Inc.

Director: JP Habac

Cast: Carlo Aquino, Eisel Serrano

Genre: Romance

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and MMFF concurrent acting chair Don Artes urged moviegoers to support the festival which, like its December edition, would showcase quality Filipino films in a wide array of genre, such as drama, romance, comedy, musical, and thriller.

“We are very proud that these eight official entries that we have selected are all quality films. We are hoping that the first-ever Summer MMFF would also receive the same warm support from moviegoers as the December 2022 MMFF," Artes said.

The MMFF Selection Committee is optimistic that the lineup will encourage the public, especially millennials and Gen Z, to support the film fest despite the Holy Week.

"We believe that we have a very good mix of entries, and it reflects the reality that as many as there are varied interests among moviegoers," MMFF Selection Committee Head Boots Anson-Rodrigo said.

The first Summer MMFF will run for an 11-day period, from April 8 to 18, in all cinemas nationwide in partnership with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines.

The Parade of Stars which is set to be held in Quezon City will take place on April 2 while the Awards Night is scheduled to take place on April 11 at the New Frontier Theater.

Organized by the MMDA, the MMFF is primarily to promote and enhance the preservation of Philippine cinema.

Proceeds from the filmfest will go to a number of beneficiaries in the film industry including the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation Inc., Motion Picture and Anti-Film Piracy Council, Film Development Council of the Philippines, and the Optical Media Board.

Source: Philippine News Agency