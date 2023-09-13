MMC TARGETTING 3,000 PARTICIPANTS FOR BREAST CANCER HEROES CHARITY RUN

The Mahkota Medical Centre (MMC) as the organiser of the 'Breast Cancer Heroes Run' are hoping to attract 3,000 participants for the charity run on Oct 8.

MMC deputy chief executive officer Teo Chin Yee said the charity run being organised for the fifth time in conjunction with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, is aimed at collecting funds that will be channeled to the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) and the Melaka Seck Kia Eenh Cancer Fund.

"Organising the charity run is part our support and the communities commitment to help people with cancer and until now we have received participation from 2,200 runners, including cancer patients.

“Apart from the run, the programme is also aimed at creating awareness about breast cancer among women, in line with the achievement of MMC as the first hospital in Malaysia to be awarded the Breast Cancer Clinical Care Programme Certification (CCPC) from JCI.

“This prestigious certification recognises the hospital’s outstanding care provided to patients with breast cancer, and the commitment to meeting high standards of compliance and safety.

“The CCPC serves as evidence that MMC offers a practical, evidence-based, and holistic approach to the diagnosis, treatment, care, and support of breast cancer patients,” she said during a press conference to announce the MMC 2023 Charity Run, here today.

Teo said the run will be divided into two categories - Fun Run/Family Run over a distance of 3km and the Men’s/women’s open held over a distance of 10km while both the runs start at the MMC starting 6am.

The MMC Charity Run received sponsorship and support from Siemens Healthineers, Slim Club, Mahkota Parade, Wellness Concept, Parkland, Teladan Setia, Diagnosticare, Mamee Double Decker and Hard Rock Cafe Melaka.

Teo said apart from the run, various activities are also lined up during the programme, like Zumba which is performed by cancer patients, while 100 lucky draw prizes await winners

Source: BERNAMA News Agency