MMA star buys €1-M PPE for Ireland’s fight vs. Covid-19

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor on Wednesday said he bought €1 million (USD1.08 million) worth of protective gear for Ireland’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor shared his personal message on Twitter as he talked to Ireland’s Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, where the Irish athlete said he was purchasing €1 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospitals in Leinster.

Leinster province is located in Ireland’s central part, approximately 95 kilometers (59 miles) away from the capital Dublin.

“Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe!” 31-year-old McGregor said as he paid tribute to Irish health care professionals for efforts.

There are now 1,034 cases of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland and four registered deaths, according to the local daily Irish Mirror.

As of March 25, there have been a total of nine deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Ireland, as the Irish Department of Health said on the government’s website.

It added that there have been 1,564 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 172 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Out of more than 458,900 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 20,800, while nearly 113,600 have recovered.

