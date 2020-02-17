Missing fisherman from Pangasinan found alive

and lt;description and gt;

A fisherman from Agno town in Pangasinan who was reported missing since Feb. 13 was found alive and rescued on Monday.

In an interview, Capt. Jojit Ofiaza, Naval Forces Northern Luzon (NFNL) information officer, said the family of fisherman Oscar Batalla Sr., 30, a resident of Barangay Macaboboni, Agno, Pangasinan, reported the incident to the NFNL on Feb. 14.

He was found alive by the NFNL and Maritime CAFGU (Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit) Active Auxiliary rescue team on Monday at 30 nautical miles west of Balingasay, Bolinao, Pangasinan, he said.

Ofiaza said authorities immediately dispatched a team to search for Batalla upon receiving the information.

NFNL Commander Commodore Caesar Bernard Valencia instructed Naval Task Force 11 to conduct a series of search and rescue operation (SAR), he added.

Based on the information the NFNL gathered, Battala went out around 11 p.m. on Feb. 13, and was expected to return the morning of Feb. 14.

Batalla went missing as he encountered big waves and strong winds that capsized his wooden motorized boat.

Meanwhile, Valencia reminded the fisherfolk to be observant of the weather and keep their safety in mind whenever they set sail out to sea.

He said this is the fifth case of reported missing fishermen from January to February this year.

We at NFNL (along with other government agencies) are doing our absolute best to resolve this just like what we did to the missing fisherman from La Union. At the moment, units are already mobilized to conduct search and rescue operations with their mission to bring back the other missing fishermen to safety, he added.

Meanwhile, the seven fishermen reported missing in the waters off Pangasinan since January are yet to be found as of press time.

Source: Philippines News Agency

