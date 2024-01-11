MisOr to integrate Indonesia’s agri technology for food production

CAGAYAN: The province of Misamis Oriental will partner with the Indonesian government to implement advanced agricultural technology. In a statement on Thursday, Provincial Board Member Rey Buhisan said a team of Indonesian agriculturists is set to visit the province within the first quarter to have an ocular inspection of the identified demo farms. The pilot areas include farms in the cities of Gingoog and El Salvador, and the municipalities of Magsaysay, Balingasag, Claveria, Alubijid, Gitagum, and Lugait. "At least 25 hectares had been identified in Balingasag for an inclusive growth development strategy where the farm produce will be exclusively distributed in the 23 towns and two cities of the province," Buhisan, who is also chair of the Committee on Agriculture at the provincial board, said. Last year, the provincial government partnered with Indonesia as part of Governor Peter Unabia's plan to improve the agriculture sector and ensure food security for constituents. The provincial government signed a pact with the First Community Cooperative for a rice processing plant in preparation for new technology based on Indonesia's pattern. Source: Philippines News Agency