﻿MisOr SK head tells fellow youth to shun NPA, terrorism

The youth leader in Misamis Oriental is urging their sector to stay away from any terrorist activities, and instead support the government’s efforts to improve the lives of Filipinos.

This was the advice given by Xylona Marie Ratilla, SK Federation President of Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental, to fellow youth leaders on the sidelines of the opening of the SK National Summit here on Thursday.

“We might as well be with the government, be part of nation-building, exert all our efforts para sa ikabubuti ng bayan at hindi na sayangin sa mga bagay na wala naman ibibigay na maganda para sa ating bayan (for the good of the nation and not waste it for things that will not result to anything good for our country),” she said.

Ratilla is one of the over 500 participants who are physically attending the four-day summit here from April 7 to 10. Around 900 others are attending via the online platform.

Her statement was in reaction to a video shared by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary and former Philippine Army chief Rolando Joselito Bautista showing body camera footage taken by soldiers and footage taken by terrorists during the Marawi Seige in 2017.

Ratilla said the videos should be shown to more members of the youth to serve as an “eye-opener” to the destruction that terrorism brings to communities.

“Grabe yung building sirang-sira after ng giyera. Walang magandang idinulot. Lahat ng buildings, infrastructure nasira. Naapketuhan din yung buhay ng mga tao (We saw that in Marawi where all buildings, infrastructure were damaged after the war. It does not lead to anything good and it affects the lives of people),” she said.

“It is a wake-up call to the youth not to join the New People’s Army (NPA). Let us support the government,” Ratilla said.

She said that while the youth are vulnerable to being persuaded by the terrorists, they can still help prevent terrorists from perpetuating their destructive acts.

“Alam natin na iyong youth energetic at talagang may power, gigil na gigil sa pagse-serve, may energy pa to exert effort and sila po talaga yung target kasi sila yung magagamit as the manpower of the NPA (The youth are very energetic and are eager to serve and have the energy to do more that is why they are the target of the NPA to be used as their manpower.),” Ratilla said.

“As a youth, gamitin natin ang energy natin to support all government programs and projects. Buhay po sana ang loob natin to support government programs and ang isip kabataan nawa’y gamitin natin since we are all active in social media as a platform to educate the people, our co-youth. Kung ano ang klaseng buhay makukuha natin kung papanig tayo sa NPA, sa mga leftist (Let us use our energy in support of government programs. Let’s use our young minds. Since we are all active in social media, let’s use it as a platform to educate people and our fellow youth about the kind of life we will have if we support the NPA or the leftists),” she said.

She also thanked President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration for exerting effort to rebuild and bring back life in Marawi after it was destroyed by the terrorists.

“Greatful and thankful to President Duterte because with all the damage that Marawi suffered from the terrorist siege, we can see how the government is exerting effort to help it recover,” the young leader said.

She also thanked the soldiers who either got killed or wounded trying to liberate Marawi.

Ratilla also talked about the government programs that people in communities affected by terrorism can avail of instead of joining the communist movement.

“Mafi-feel mo na ang gobyerno is responding to end terrorism and to end the actions of the NPA kasi mafi-feel mo na may programa at buhay ang gobyerno to end terrorism (You can feel that the government is responding to end terrorism and to end the NPA actions through the programs. You can feel that the government is alive and trying to end terrorism),” the SK leader said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

