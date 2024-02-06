MisOr food drying tech is first in Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO: The provincial government of Misamis Oriental has collaborated with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to adopt food-drying technology, a first in Mindanao. In a statement on Tuesday, DOST 10 (Northern Mindanao) Director, Dr. Romela Ratilla, said the memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed between the agency and the provincial government would implement the use of a Mobile Modular Food Processing Facility (MMFPF). "Misamis Oriental is an agriculture province, and we know that the project will be in good hands with our governor and also the support of our provincial agriculture officer," Ratilla said. The MOA covers the deployment of the drying module developed and designed by the DOST Industrial Technology Development Institute and housed inside a 32-foot van. The MMFPF, also known as "FoodtrIP," is a good manufacturing practice-compliant food processing facility on wheels, allowing flexibility and accessibility to develop viable commercial products from local vegetables, fruits, and crops, especially when there is a surplus. FoodtrIP will also open the facility to farmers, cooperatives, and other producers to access the facility. DOST-10 and the provincial government will work together to operate the MMFPF to provide technical services for a sustainable and effective operation. Source: Philippines News Agency