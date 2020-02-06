MisOr bans local pork products amid ASF outbreak in DavOcc

The provincial government of Misamis Oriental has imposed a temporary ban on local pork products from the Davao Region amid the African swine fever (ASF) outbreak in Davao Occidental province.

In an Executive Order signed by Gov. Yevgeny Vincente Emano Tuesday, all pork and pork-based products -- including boar semen for breeding -- entering the province will be prohibited "until such time the Bureau of Animal Industry of the Department of Agriculture will declare that all pork products are safe to consume."

Emano's directive also barred any resident or visitor from bringing pork products into the province.

The EO also ordered a 24/7 quarantine procedure within the borders of the province for motorists and travelers.

Capitol departments were also ordered to intensify information drives among local farmers to avoid the spread of ASF in the province and prevent a possible outbreak.

"Now that ASF has entered the island of Mindanao, the existing danger that ASF will reach and affect the province of Misamis Oriental is now a major and more serious concern, thus requiring an urgent need to implement responsive protective measures to help guarantee that the province remains ASF-free," Emano said.

The province ordered the same ban for pork meat and pork-based products from Luzon last year following an outbreak in several areas in that island.

Davao Occidental immediately declared a state of calamity following the outbreak that has now affected two towns, resulting in the death of thousands of hogs.

Source: Philippines News Agency