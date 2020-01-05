MisOr adds car events as Kuyamis Fest 2020’s latest attractions

Events for car enthusiasts will be the new attractions during the seventh Kuyamis Festival which will kick off Monday, the provincial tourism office said over the weekend.

Provincial Tourism Officer lawyer Jeffrey Saclot on Saturday said festival spectators will be treated to an autocross and car show at the Provincial Capitol grounds as part of the festival's highlights.

Four-wheeled vehicles of different types and varieties will be the stars of the autocross and car show which will be held on Jan. 11, Saclot said.

A group of 4x4 vehicle riders will also be exploring the mountains of the western part of Misamis Oriental during the three-day overland expedition which will start on January 10.

For the overland expedition, 4x4 enthusiasts from all over Mindanao and even from the Visayas will be exploring the mountains of the province, he said.

The proceeds of the expedition's registration will be used to purchase materials that will be donated to a tribal community in Initao, he added.

Saclot said the provincial government has already coordinated with the tribal chieftain in Initao to ensure that the donation will be appropriated for the community's needs.

On their first night, Saclot said the riders will spend the night camping at Mt. Salumayagon in Alubijid town, one of the emerging tourist destinations in the province.

On the peak of the mountain, one can see the cities of Iligan and Cagayan de Oro, as well as the Macajalar Bay, he said.

From the top of Mt. Salumayagon, you can see the breathtaking and spectacular view of the two cities, he added.

The usual festival events will also be held like the opening of booths, farmers' market starting Jan. 6 and street dancing on January 8.

An exhibit showcasing the creations and crafts of the province's various municipalities will be held for the entire week at the Centrio Mall.

There will also be a concert at the De Lara Park every afternoon until the evening on certain days, and other events outside the Provincial Capitol grounds.

Saclot said the park will be opened to the public during the festival but with designated entrance and exit points to regulate the flow of people coming in and out of the venue.

One of the major highlights in the festivity is the Miss Kuyamis 2020, of which the coronation will be held on January 10.

Saclot said the number of candidates representing cities and municipalities of the province has increased from 16 in 2018 to 21 this year.

He said the pageant became a training ground for the candidates who would later join bigger competitions, including Berjaneth Chee who was crowned Miss Philippines Water in 2018; Ana Monica Tan who was crowned as Miss Philippines Air in 2019; and the reigning Miss Kuyamis 2019 Sheila Falconer as Finalist of Miss Millennial Philippines 2019.

For two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019, Miss Kuyamis title holders got the "Best in National Costume" Awards in Miss Philippines Earth.

"Kuyamis" is an orange-colored young coconut which is abundant in Misamis Oriental. Its coco sugar and fresh coconut juice are being exported to different countries.

The Kuyamis Festival was conceptualized by Governor Yevgeny Vincente Emano in 2013, starting with only the booths and street dancing competitions.

