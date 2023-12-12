MisOcc taps chess masters for youth dev’t camp

OZAMIZ: The provincial government, through the Asenso Misamis Occidental Federated Chess Association (AMOFCA), will hold a chess camp on Dec. 17 to 22 to involve more youth in sports. In a statement on Tuesday, AMOFCA revealed that more young chess players are interested in enhancing their skills following the 1st Governor Henry S. Oaminal Chess 8-in-1 team festival last month. Rey Cris Urbiztondo, National Chess Federation of the Philippines director and AMOFCA president, said the chess camp intends to train the youth in line with the province's plan to host the 2026 Palarong Pambansa. The champions of previous chess tournament from the province will be the camp lecturers. A second part of the chess camp is tentatively scheduled on Dec. 26 to 30, to be led by International Master Angelo Young. Source: Philippines News Agency