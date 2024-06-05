MISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT SCIENCE AMONG REASONS WOMEN REFUSING MAMMOGRAM SCREENINGS – NCSM

IPOH, Misconceptions about science and the belief in pseudoscience have been identified as among the reasons women refuse to undergo mammogram screenings to detect breast cancer. National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) chief executive officer Associate Professor Dr M. Murallitharan said irresponsible parties spreading false information claiming that those undergoing the mammogram screenings would have breast cancer had caused this mistrust among women. 'Some individuals, upon learning that they have breast cancer, resort to suicide without undergoing any treatment because they believe that all chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments will worsen their condition and shorten their lives. 'We provide explanations to women who wish to undergo the mammogram screenings so that they have the awareness to prevent breast cancer,' he told reporters at the launching of phase six of the free mammogram programme by Etiqa in collaboration with NCSM here today. Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim officiated the launch. Deputy Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and Etiqa International Holdings chairman Datuk R. Karunakaran were also present at the ceremony. Earlier, Murallitharan said in his speech that 27,500 women from Perak, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Kedah, and Negeri Sembilan have undergone free mammogram screenings since 2017. 'During the fifth phase, Etiqa donated a truck, also known as the Etiqa National Mobile Screening Clinic, to NCSM,' he said, adding that the truck has benefitted over 50,000 individuals screened for breast, cervical, and prostate cancer. Source: BERNAMA News Agency