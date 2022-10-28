Minors below 12 yrs old barred from Tacloban cemeteries

Minors below 12 years old will not be allowed to enter any of the cemeteries in the city as part of health and safety protocols for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) this “Undas” holidays.

“Since many people are already vaccinated, only minors below 12 years old will not be allowed by our city police to enter the cemetery,” city disaster risk reduction and management officer Ildilbrando Bernadas said in an interview on Thursday.

Tacloban City has already achieved a 104.3 percent rate in the administration of primary doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all age groups.

Bernadas noted that about 500,000 residents are expected to visit the Tacloban City Old Cemetery from October 31 to November 2.

The Tacloban City Old Cemetery is the largest and the oldest with about 100,000 graves.

The city police office will deploy 328 personnel to cemeteries during the three days.

The city has five other public and private cemeteries – the Tacloban City New Cemetery, Chinese Cemetery, Holy Cross Memorial Gardens, Leyte Memorial Park, and Superior Memorial Gardens.

Meanwhile, for some enterprising individuals living near the city’s oldest and biggest cemetery, the observance of “Undas” is the best time of the year.

With the fair weather on Thursday, couple Roger and Dulce Masayon got up early to clean tombs and open their store near the entrance of the Tacloban City Old Cemetery in El Reposo village.

On regular days, Roger, 47, earns only PHP300 from constructing or repairing damaged tombs.

This week, he expects to triple his daily income to support their seven children.

In the past observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, his wife, Dulce, 37, generated up to PHP5,000 from selling candles, matches, soft drinks, and snacks. Her regular daily sales come up to only PHP250.

“Since more people will be coming to the cemetery this year due to less strict movement restrictions, we expect more income. We always look forward to Undas,” Dulce said.

Next to their small store is the old village watchmen outpost where the couple keeps their stocks of candles, soft drinks, and several tools to clean graves.

Just a stone’s throw away is the makeshift store of Antonio Silva, 43, one of the grave cleaners in El Reposo.

“My mother received a PHP3,600 social pension from the Department of Social Welfare and Development. I borrowed the money from her as capital for selling candles, matches, candies, and soda,” he said.

Silva is confident that the amount would triple this week as more people flock to the cemetery to honor their deceased relatives.

Source: Philippines News Agency