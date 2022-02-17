﻿’Minor issue’ with retired exec won’t affect polls: Ferolino

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Aimee Ferolino on Wednesday said the minor issue involving her and a retired official will not affect the credibility of the poll body and the elections as a whole.

“So I think that rough patch, that minor issue, will not affect the credibility of the commission as a whole and whatever the results will be is not dependent on a few people. we have the machines which remain impartial and we have people on the ground…who continue to do their job without bias so I think that is what is important this time,” Ferolino said in a press briefing in Manila.

Ferolino and former commissioner Rowena Guanzon earlier traded barbs after the latter questioned the delay in the release of the resolution on the disqualification cases against presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The ruling was released on February 10, over a week after Guanzon has retired from the poll body on February 2.

Guanzon voted in favor of the petitions thus, disqualifying the former senator from running in the forthcoming polls.

Commissioner Marlon Casquejo concurred with the ruling penned by Ferolino to junk the consolidated disqualification cases against Marcos.

The Comelec en banc is currently composed of Ferolino, Commissioners Marlon Casquejo and Rey Bulay and acting chairperson Socorro Inting.

President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to pick replacements for the three retired officials of the poll body — then chair Sheriff Abas and Commissioners Antonio Kho Jr. and Guanzon.

